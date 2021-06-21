Selecting Preferences For Kid's Gift | 🎁 Toys Store

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi Creative folks!! 😀
We've working on Famous Toys E-commerce in Kuwait region that target kids the problem was that they need to give the ability for the grownups like a parents to customize special gift with special warping paper for their kids by answering simple questions to tailor a toy that their child will love
hope you like it...
and don't forget to smash "L" 👊
This Made with lots of 💜 in @Tremoloo factory.