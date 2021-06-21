Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aidana Mussina

Credit Card Checkout

Aidana Mussina
Aidana Mussina
  • Save
Credit Card Checkout design app ux
Download color palette

Hi!
For day 2 of daily UI I made a credit card checkout mobile screen.
#DailyUI #002

Let's connect,
aidana.mussina6@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Aidana Mussina
Aidana Mussina

More by Aidana Mussina

View profile
    • Like