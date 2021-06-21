Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Save Ringo animal rights charity procreate hand drawn pets dogs branding dog design vector graphic design animals illustration
Just finished this portrait of a dog named Ringo. He was found in Peru with a large tumor on his face and with this portrait I will raise the funds needed for his chemotherapy! #RingoStrong

