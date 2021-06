Toy Details & Adding it to Cart | 🎁 Toys Store

Hi Creative folks!! ๐Ÿ˜€

We've working on redesigning a Famous Toys E-commerce in Kuwait region that target kids the problem was that they need to give the ability for the grownups like a parents to customize special gift with special warping paper for their kids by answering simple questions to tailor a toy that their child will love

