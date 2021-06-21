ALMAX Design Agency

Wound Track Mobile Application

Wound Trek is a rapidly growing healthcare company that was in need for a custom app to create and manage perspective territories for mobile health care workers. Specifically Wound Trek needed to be able to manage there healthcare workers daily schedule (geo-territory), create regions, territories and routes to reach there patient base as quick as possible in the case of an emergency.

📌 Design process:
• Brainstorming + user maps & flows
• Wireframing
• UI concept designs
• Applying UI concept to all wirefames
• Prototyping
• UI Style guide creation
• Components layout

