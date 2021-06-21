Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alireza Nasirzadeh

"Perioca" Women Health app Logo

"Perioca" Women Health app Logo graphic design farsi logodesign logo branding iran
I wanted this logo to be soft, simple and womanly and yet still represent what it should to show!

