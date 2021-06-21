Thomas Mosterd

The Historian

egyptian
Ever since I was little history was a big part of my life. I even wanted to study it, but in the end I decided to study Graphic Design.

I really wanted to make a design for Egyptian History. And I think this turned out great! Let me know what you think of this concept!

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
