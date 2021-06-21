Ryan Crisman

Chalfant & Sorenson Concept

Ryan Crisman
Ryan Crisman
Hire Me
  • Save
Chalfant & Sorenson Concept lettermark real estate logo design design branding
Chalfant & Sorenson Concept lettermark real estate logo design design branding
Download color palette
  1. Dribble Cover_Dribble.jpg
  2. Chalfant & Sorenson R1_R1 - B.jpg

Concept for Craftsman Creative. Was a pleasure working with them on this project! Typeface is Beverly Drive by the ever incredible Hoodzpah

Colors and alternate marks attached.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Ryan Crisman
Ryan Crisman
Branding, Communications, Kinda Texan
Hire Me

More by Ryan Crisman

View profile
    • Like