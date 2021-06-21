Delart NFT Website

Delart is an NFT project aimed to create a platform for exchange collectors to buy and trade blue-chip NFT's that are being sold by artists and galleries art via a blockchain backend system. The company is interested in attracting and working with serious artists who are driven to create amazing art (penny stock artists please stand by).

📌 Design process:

• Brainstorm + user flow analysys and edits

• Wireframing

• UI concept designs

• Applying UI concept to all wirefames

• UI Style guide creation

• Components layout

📷 For more information about ALMAX Design Agency please visit our instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/almax_agency

📩 Need an estimate for you project - just drop a email:

almaxdesignagency@gmail.com