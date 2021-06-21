ALMAX Design Agency

Delart - NFT Art Website (Platform)

Delart - NFT Art Website (Platform) minimalism typography website minimalism minimalism design nft gallery website design design design research ui ux ui kit figma
Delart is an NFT project aimed to create a platform for exchange collectors to buy and trade blue-chip NFT's that are being sold by artists and galleries art via a blockchain backend system. The company is interested in attracting and working with serious artists who are driven to create amazing art (penny stock artists please stand by).

📌 Design process:
• Brainstorm + user flow analysys and edits
• Wireframing
• UI concept designs
• Applying UI concept to all wirefames
• UI Style guide creation
• Components layout

📷 For more information about ALMAX Design Agency please visit our instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/almax_agency

📩 Need an estimate for you project - just drop a email:
almaxdesignagency@gmail.com

