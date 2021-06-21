Delart - NFT Art Website (Platform)

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Delart is an NFT project aimed to create a platform for exchange collectors to buy and trade blue-chip NFT's that are being sold by artists and galleries art via a blockchain backend system. The company is interested in attracting and working with serious artists who are driven to create amazing art (penny stock artists please stand by).
📌 Design process:
• Brainstorm + user flow analysys and edits
• Wireframing
• UI concept designs
• Applying UI concept to all wirefames
• UI Style guide creation
• Components layout
