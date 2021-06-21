New Real Estate Brand Logo Name: Meron Terrace

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This Is A Re-Designed Logo Concept Which Is Created For Real Estate Brand. Please Appricieate My Shot And Share You Thought In this Design. It Will help me to improve more & more. If You Like it, React Love & Share With Others To inspire me. Regards, Khorshed Alam