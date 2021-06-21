Alireza Nasirzadeh

"Artudion" Logo

"Artudion" Logo simple minimal logodesign branding logo design iran
Here it is my design for our studio called " Artudion ", I also use it as my own personal logo "Alrez"
The concept was Using a blackBox which We do not know what is inside it and letter "a".
as Simple as Possible!

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
