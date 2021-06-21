Samtrygg - Property Management Web Application (Desktop version)

Samtrygg is passionate about creating a housing market that is accessible to everyone. There buisness model strives to protect your safety and create better conditions. In our world, everyone has the right to safe housing - and that's Samtrygg's mission.

👇Client's website:

https://www.samtrygg.se

📌 Design process:

• Enchanting UX flow (wireframe level)

• Applying new UI concept to all wireframes (new UX)

• Prototyping

• UI Style guide creation

• Components layout

📷 For more information about ALMAX Design Agency please visit our instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/almax_agency

📩 Need an estimate for you project - just drop a email:

almaxdesignagency@gmail.com