Samtrygg - Property Management Web Application (Desktop version)

Samtrygg is passionate about creating a housing market that is accessible to everyone. There buisness model strives to protect your safety and create better conditions. In our world, everyone has the right to safe housing - and that's Samtrygg's mission.
👇Client's website:
https://www.samtrygg.se
📌 Design process:
• Enchanting UX flow (wireframe level)
• Applying new UI concept to all wireframes (new UX)
• Prototyping
• UI Style guide creation
• Components layout
📷 For more information about ALMAX Design Agency please visit our instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/almax_agency
📩 Need an estimate for you project - just drop a email:
almaxdesignagency@gmail.com