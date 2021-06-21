Marco Feicht

Realschule Puchheim – Website

Marco Feicht
Marco Feicht
  • Save
Realschule Puchheim – Website web design website web blue ui digital design minimalistic clean
Download color palette

Another shot from our latest project: a mobile-first education website.

Check out the whole case study on our website.

————————
FeichtMedia is a Munich-based award-winning creative and digital agency. We create unique websites that help our partners to stand out and connect to people.

We’re available for work! - You can find us at: https://feicht.media
Follow us on social: Facebook // Instagram // LinkedIn

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Marco Feicht
Marco Feicht

More by Marco Feicht

View profile
    • Like