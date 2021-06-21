Realschule Puchheim – Website

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Another shot from our latest project: a mobile-first education website.
Check out the whole case study on our website.
————————
FeichtMedia is a Munich-based award-winning creative and digital agency. We create unique websites that help our partners to stand out and connect to people.
We’re available for work! - You can find us at: https://feicht.media
