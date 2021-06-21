ALMAX Design Agency

Samtrygg Web Application (Mobile View)

Samtrygg is passionate about creating a housing market that is accessible to everyone. There buisness model strives to protect your safety and create better conditions. In our world, everyone has the right to safe housing - and that's Samtrygg's mission.

👇Client's website:
https://www.samtrygg.se

📌 Design process:
• New UI concept designs
• Enchanting UX flow (wireframe level)
• Applying new UI concept to all wirefames (new UX)
• Prototyping
• UI Style guide creation
• Components layout

