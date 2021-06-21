Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Pouyan Ajali

FOODEL

Pouyan Ajali
Pouyan Ajali
Hire Me
  • Save
FOODEL design uxdesign ux design ui ux ux uidesign ui
Download color palette

FOODEL, AN INTERACTIVE RECIPE APP
A recipe planner which enables users to have a meal plan according to their BMI.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Pouyan Ajali
Pouyan Ajali
Graphic & UI/UX Designer
Hire Me

More by Pouyan Ajali

View profile
    • Like