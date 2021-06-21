Timothy J. Reynolds

Barron's - Self-Driving Cars (Cover)

Barron's - Self-Driving Cars (Cover) c4d 3d render issue magazine cover future town block city electric cars av self-driving barrons
Cover art for the newest Barron's issue (June 21, 2021) about self-driving cars. On newsstands now. Thanks to AD Robert Connolly.

Can see full cover image here and actual printed copies here.

