Truemoney - Loading animation

Hi Folks!

Here is the loading animation we produce for True Money (e-wallet app).
The concept we used for loading is the history of currency ending with the TrueMoney logo.
By telling the story through icon and animation, we made waiting time became the history lesson of currency, help the user understand more about the kind of product and remember the logo better.

