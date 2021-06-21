Ying Tzarm

Self Care in the Spring Revolution

Ying Tzarm
Ying Tzarm
  • Save
Self Care in the Spring Revolution springrevolution burma myanmar icon typography vector branding ui logo illustration design
Download color palette

My recent logo design for Asia Justice and Rights (AJAR) is a non-profit organization, based in Jakarta, Indonesia, whose aim is to contribute to the strengthening of human rights and the alleviation of entrenched impunity in the Asia-Pacific region.

Ying Tzarm
Ying Tzarm
Like