Teun Gritter

JVDmedia redesign company website

Teun Gritter
Teun Gritter
  • Save
JVDmedia redesign company website vector logo illustration website web ui ux graphic design design branding
Download color palette

Hello fellow Dribbblers! 🤩

I made a full redesign of our company website, I hope you all like it!

Feel free to give me some feedback
Press "L" if you like it.
----------
Made with JVDmedia

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Teun Gritter
Teun Gritter

More by Teun Gritter

View profile
    • Like