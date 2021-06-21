Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Brie Schmida: Visual Storytelling Through her Illustrations

Visual Storytelling is an art on its own. Several factors determine the effectiveness of the narration of an artwork, such as composition, lighting and colours. And narrating a story solely through a character is even more challenging. Brie Schmida, a visual storyteller, character designer and illustrator, reveals essential factors that aid in successful visual narration and brilliant character design.

Read full interview with Brie Schmida
https://laetro.com/blog/brie-schmida-visual-storytelling-through-her-illustrations/

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
