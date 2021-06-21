Startup market monitoring - Search and profile

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
StartupNation monitors hundreds of French tech startups funding raises, job offers and technologies. The search allows to browse the entire database and each company offers a good amount of details for anyone who would like to join the company. Each company has a "rating" (symbolized by the emoji on the company card) that gives an indication on the company economic growth.