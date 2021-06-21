Ahmed Basiony

Effects Studio - Logo & Brand Identity

Effects Studio - Logo & Brand Identity
Effects Studio is a 360 all-in-one creative agency that can provide clients with extensive solutions through precise planning and flawless execution.

The agency is all about making clients' work shine, through implementing the necessary effects into it, hence comes the name 'Effects Studio'.

