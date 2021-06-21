🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Curious to see what I could do with the Disney movie “Cruella” in creating an alternative movie poster as an exercise. Also, I'm fascinated by Emma Stone’s eyes and I wanted them to dominate the illustration.
Started in Adobe Fresco and finished in Adobe Illustrator.