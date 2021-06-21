Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Intermarks™

Logo Design — Stardust

Logo Design — Stardust visual identity branding star modern minimalistic logo designer logomark minimalist symbol visual design designer logo logo design simple graphic design
Rejected logo design for Stardust, new name in drone manufacturing.

Logo is based on a star, with modern and minimalistic approach to help represent brand's culture and views.

