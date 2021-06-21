Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Harrell Design Studio

Juneteenth 1865

Harrell Design Studio
Harrell Design Studio
Juneteenth 1865 blacklivesmatter typography photoshop 3d 3d typography june19 1865
Thought I'd create a design commemorating Juneteenth. The lyrics in the background are 'Lift Every Voice and Sing'.

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Harrell Design Studio
Harrell Design Studio

