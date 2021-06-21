Ivonne Karamoy

Decorum Group Logo & Identity

Ivonne Karamoy
Ivonne Karamoy
Hire Me
  • Save
Decorum Group Logo & Identity sustainability environment land natural moodboard graphic design branding logo
Decorum Group Logo & Identity sustainability environment land natural moodboard graphic design branding logo
Decorum Group Logo & Identity sustainability environment land natural moodboard graphic design branding logo
Download color palette
  1. 2018-decorum.jpg
  2. 2018-decorum2.jpg
  3. 2018-decorum-moodboard.jpg

Brand identity for environmental sustainability firm based in Australia taking inspiration from the land of both Indonesia and Australia as the business includes and reflects both nations.

Ivonne Karamoy
Ivonne Karamoy
I'm a freelance interactive, graphic and product designer.
Hire Me

More by Ivonne Karamoy

View profile
    • Like