Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bhupesh

Dropstar_Wip

Bhupesh
Bhupesh
  • Save
Dropstar_Wip wip mark branding quality star cleaning water drop vector icon abstract logo
Download color palette

WIP
Mark is the combination of water drop and abstract star.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Bhupesh
Bhupesh

More by Bhupesh

View profile
    • Like