brian.laiche

Explor.it - Travel App | Sign in

brian.laiche
brian.laiche
Hire Me
  • Save
Explor.it - Travel App | Sign in dailyuichallenge dailyui ux ui minimal ios app login sign up sign in
Download color palette

Exploring sign up flows. I find the phone # sign in to be such a breeze anytime I sign up with a new app. I pulled inspriation starting with a randomly selected welcome screen image and just went with it.

Feedback is always welcome!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
brian.laiche
brian.laiche
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by brian.laiche

View profile
    • Like