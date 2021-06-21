William Beaudoin

Daily UI #087 - Tooltip

Day 87

I was drawing on my ipad yesterday and after trying a few apps i was really impressed by how deep some of them went with their tools. I tried to do the same thing here.

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Designer UI/UX. Living to create experiences

