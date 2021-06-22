Fabian Kiprop

Re-thinking note-taking

Fabian Kiprop
Fabian Kiprop
Hire Me
  • Save
Re-thinking note-taking 3d
Download color palette

Cooking a new app 🧑🏿‍🍳. Launching in a couple of weeks.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Fabian Kiprop
Fabian Kiprop
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Fabian Kiprop

View profile
    • Like