Logo design for Tastebuds Delicacies

Logo design for Tastebuds Delicacies typography ux ui app vector logo illustration icon design branding
This logo design the client requested a revamp of their old logo. Their old logo was just a lettermark logo with a similar font that I used in the current one. I created a simple pictorial mark of their signature product which is samoosas. I then combined that with the lettermark logo. I personally feel like the logo could be refined however I had to cater towards the clients desires and needs.

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
