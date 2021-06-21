Logo design for Tastebuds Delicacies

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This logo design the client requested a revamp of their old logo. Their old logo was just a lettermark logo with a similar font that I used in the current one. I created a simple pictorial mark of their signature product which is samoosas. I then combined that with the lettermark logo. I personally feel like the logo could be refined however I had to cater towards the clients desires and needs.