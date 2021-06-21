Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tanmoy Dhar

Money plant in terracotta pot

Money plant in terracotta pot house plant creeper foliage gardening flower vase plant illustration u letter u geometric illustration pothos 36daysoftype terracotta pot money plant plants pot
Illustrated this money plant in terracotta pot in the form of letter U for 36 days of type illustration challenge.

Have briefs, campaign ideas in mind? Send an email here: tanmoyydhar@gmail.com

Loved my work? Follow @tanmoy_dharr on Instagram for more.

Find my best projects on Behance

