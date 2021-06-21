Leighton Hubbell

Ava Max logotype + album artwork

art direction vinyl letterform album cover music logotype lettering design logo design
Listening to her music and looking at Ava Max's name (oh, the letterform possibilities!) inspired me to design a logotype and vinyl album cover for the current album, Heaven & Hell.
Images: Markus Spiske -flowers, Maxim Tajer - flames | Unsplash

