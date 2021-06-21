Mujaahid Abrahams

Bakery Combination mark logo for Cakes By Naaz

Bakery Combination mark logo for Cakes By Naaz typography ux ui app vector logo illustration icon design branding
The client showed me ideas that she liked which leaned towards the classical bakery logo idea. I took those into consideration and did research on her target audience. What I found was that she was catering toward a younger and fairly premium market. So I created a modern logo which still contains certain aspects and inspiration of the classical bakery logo type. The logo is simplistic and works well on packaging for the clients products.

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
