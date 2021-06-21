Combination mark logo design for Tepu Media

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
For this design i created a combination mark logo design based on the company and its needs. The client requested that I make use of the colours gold, orange and green. I created a pictorial mark which leans towards abstract however symbolises a play button. I added a light gradient to the colours to blend it aswell as making it easier on the eyes.