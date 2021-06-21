Mujaahid Abrahams

Combination mark logo design for Tepu Media

Mujaahid Abrahams
Mujaahid Abrahams
  • Save
Combination mark logo design for Tepu Media ui typography app vector illustration logo icon design branding
Download color palette

For this design i created a combination mark logo design based on the company and its needs. The client requested that I make use of the colours gold, orange and green. I created a pictorial mark which leans towards abstract however symbolises a play button. I added a light gradient to the colours to blend it aswell as making it easier on the eyes.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Mujaahid Abrahams
Mujaahid Abrahams
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Mujaahid Abrahams

View profile
    • Like