Ivonne Karamoy

Megan Tesser logo

Ivonne Karamoy
Ivonne Karamoy
Megan Tesser logo soft branding identity lettering logo
Custom hand-lettered logo design for blogger

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Ivonne Karamoy
Ivonne Karamoy
I'm a freelance interactive, graphic and product designer.
