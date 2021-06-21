WP Cloud Lab - Landing Page

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Landing page for WP Cloud Lab.
It is a place where you can test all your WordPress sites in one place and plan maintenance works. Each site has its separate page with key characteristics and test results clearly presented. It keeps all solutions bug-free - as a lab should, offers both immediate fixes and planned maintenance with continuous support. In one account, user can add as many WordPress sites as he needs. Keep it all well-organized and structured - for easier planning and full-scale control.