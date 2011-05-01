Ray Stone

Surfed It - all grown up.

Ray Stone
Ray Stone
  • Save
Surfed It - all grown up. surf surfing website map gotham redesign
Download color palette

I think Sunday night may be the perfect time to launch a redesign. Finally rolled out some real improvements to Surfed It, including google maps integration and a significantly more compelling home page. Feedback welcome!

View all tags
Posted on May 1, 2011
Ray Stone
Ray Stone

More by Ray Stone

View profile
    • Like