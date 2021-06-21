Elefante Letrado App - UI Components Update

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey Dribbblers. It's been a while!
Those are a sneak peek from a project that I was involved in last year as a Designer Lead.
Elefante Letrado is a reading platform designed to develop reading habits and comprehension in children from kindergarten to elementary school utilizing technologies.
The proposal of the project was to update the app's UI, creating a new UI kit to be following.
See full case study
I hope you'll enjoy the case study.
Cheer!