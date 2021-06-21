Bruno Sartori Quadros

Elefante Letrado App - UI Components Update

Hey Dribbblers. It's been a while!

Those are a sneak peek from a project that I was involved in last year as a Designer Lead.

Elefante Letrado is a reading platform designed to develop reading habits and comprehension in children from kindergarten to elementary school utilizing technologies.

The proposal of the project was to update the app's UI, creating a new UI kit to be following.

See full case study

I hope you'll enjoy the case study.
Cheer!

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Welcome, I'm Product Design based in Brazil
