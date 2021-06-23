Borderless credit app: A better way to send money abroad

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey folks! 👋
A few months ago, a client approached the Netguru team to help them with launching the MVP of their upcoming product. Today it’s time to share the results of our cooperation.
The app is changing the nature of remittances with a simple but powerful idea: instead of sending cash, send credit. It aims to offer borderless credit, i.e. credit through on-demand remittances to family members in their country of residence. The app is to be launched for Southeast Asia, allowing professionals in the US to support their families. Until now, they did not have a reliable and handy tool to send money back home.
If that sounds interesting to you, check out the full 👉 Behance Case Study: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121100441/Borderless-credit-app
Take care and enjoy! ✌️
