Thabo Mbuyisa

Datavault Refinery Console (Dark)

Thabo Mbuyisa
Thabo Mbuyisa
  • Save
Datavault Refinery Console (Dark) dark ui big data platform cloud azure design dashboard ui interface design uidesign
Download color palette

A snippet of the Datavault Refinery console in dark-mode.
The user is able to ingest raw data from multiple sources and automate the sorting and clean up process in order to prepare it for various usage.
learn more at https://data-donate.com/

Thabo Mbuyisa
Thabo Mbuyisa

More by Thabo Mbuyisa

View profile
    • Like