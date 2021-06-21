Vladimir Pechonkin

Ice cream maker car branding

Ice cream maker car branding for
Now the cars of the Vanilino company are the most noticeable on the road. Not because the brightest. And because there is a unique, laconic and effective style.
The old logo of the company can still be seen on the sign. Branded cars are branded with a new logo.

Minimalism, idea, double meaning - strong brand!
