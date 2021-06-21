Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Daria Zorkina

Auction House app

Daria Zorkina
Daria Zorkina
  • Save
Auction House app product auction house chair minimal clear design minimalist app design furniture online shop interface
Download color palette

Hi everyone! Here is some quick UI for imaginary Auction House app. Clear and crisp — hope, you like it.

Daria Zorkina
Daria Zorkina

More by Daria Zorkina

View profile
    • Like