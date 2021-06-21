Fonima Vol. 3

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Fonima seeks to dissolve the line between visuals and sound through rhythm, time and silence, to connect the audience with sensory and auditory experiences in an audiovisual concert that brings together musicians, animators and VJs, in a live session of visual and musical improvisation.
Organized by Casiopea and Rock Juvenil, the third edition of Fonima was transformed into a digital festival based in Mexico City, Torreón and Baja California, consisting of a series of workshops and discussions, an animated gifs contest and a virtual concert.
The main event took place in an interactive virtual world created in collaboration with Oxxxo Club, where musicians were presented live, accompanied by the VJ mixing of animated gifs inside a digital dome and a pavilion with the finalists’ gifs of the contest.