Daria Moroz
WP Cloud Lab - App logo branding illustration ux ui web design website webdesign figma uxui design
WP Cloud Lab is a place where you can test all your WordPress sites in one place and plan maintenance works. Each site has its separate page with key characteristics and test results clearly presented. It keeps all solutions bug-free - as a lab should, offers both immediate fixes and planned maintenance with continuous support. In one account, user can add as many WordPress sites as he needs. Keep it all well-organized and structured - for easier planning and full-scale control.

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
