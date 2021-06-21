Edwin van der Beek

Art Teacher Platform Website Design

Edwin van der Beek
Edwin van der Beek
  • Save
Art Teacher Platform Website Design branding platform purple website design website web design
Download color palette

This design is created for an art teacher platform to make it as easy as possible to find a nearby teacher in the arts, from a guitar teacher to a ballet teacher. The platform makes it easy to find a teacher with your exact wishes and makes it possible to explore different art forms to widen the visitor's perspective.

Let me know if you like it in the comments.

If you are interested in working with me, contact me at: edwin@prspectiv.studio

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Edwin van der Beek
Edwin van der Beek

More by Edwin van der Beek

View profile
    • Like