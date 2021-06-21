Rhyme & Reason Logo Design

"Chris walked us through the entire process of our rebrand — from nailing down an initial concept to building a cohesive aesthetic and identity guideline. He took the time to listen to our very abstract ideas for what we wanted, and pitched an amazing number of options to us, and then patiently worked and reworked every iteration of our final logo until it was perfect. We are so pleased with his work and will definitely continue to use him again in the future for more projects"

Alex May, Director

Rhyme & Reason Early Learning