Land of hand drawn illustration doodle

Personal branding is crucial for professional development. Doodling is one great way of accidentally create assets and messages. This doodle evolved to a mural that summaries my illustration service. I want to be recognised as an illustrator that focuses on making fun visuals for storytelling and brand purposes.

Message me of any activities that led to projects that forced to explore unfamiliar concepts or new ideas. It would be awesome to give me feedback on whether doodles work with branding design.