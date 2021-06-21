Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Blattworks Creative Studio

Logo proposal

Blattworks Creative Studio
Blattworks Creative Studio
  • Save
Logo proposal minimal logotype typography logo branding
Download color palette

Logo proposal for Sofía, a wedding planner based in MX

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Blattworks Creative Studio
Blattworks Creative Studio

More by Blattworks Creative Studio

View profile
    • Like